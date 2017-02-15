Ghana's reliance on foreign talents killing Black Stars, ex-Kotoko chief Dr KK Sarpong

Ex-Kotoko Executive Chairman Dr Kofi Kodua Sarpong has urged the Ghana FA to develop local talents for the Black Stars.

The celebrated business executive says the current climate of short-termism is having an increasingly detrimental effect on the Ghana national team and the development of domestic coaches and players alike.

The well-respected former football administrator is urging a reduction on foreign-born players into the Black Stars.

Ghana has relied on foreign-based players for international tournaments over the years which has yielded little or no reward.

Kevin-Prince Boateng, Quincy Owusu-Abeyie, Andy Yiadom, Kwesi Appiah, Manuel Junior Agogo, Otto Addo, Kim Grant amongst others are some of the player who have graced the field for the national team.

And the recently appointed Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) boss, Dr Kofi Kodua Sarpong wants the trend to stop.

“We must a rigorous exercise of developing our local football talents to feed the Black Stars," he told Accra-based Happy FM

"Over reliance on players who have been groomed outside the country has been our bane because those players do not understand our culture and philosophy and most of them do not have any close ties to Ghana so it is easy for them to turn their backs on the country when we need them most. Look at Arsenal’s Danny Welbeck.

"He is one player who could have easily played for Ghana but he decided to play for England instead because he understands their culture better.”

He urged the two local giants Kotoko and Hearts of Oak to lead the revolution.

"The two football giants in Ghana, Hearts of Oak and Kotoko, must lead the process of developing the local talents so that we can have a set of locally groomed players who can fit into the national team.”

The Black Stars failed to win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations title in Gabon after placing fourth.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)