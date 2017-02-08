Ghana’s results under departed Israeli coach Avram Grant in his two year spell

Ghana coach Avram Grant spent two year as head coach of the Black Stars in a time where the team ultimately missed out on the target of winning the Africa Cup of Nations.

Avram Grant's Report Card at the end of his 27-month mandate

Overall Record:

Games Played: 29

Won: 14

Drawn: 8

Lost: 7

Goals Scored: 38

Goals Conceded: 21

Winning Percentage: 48%

Goal Average (Scored): 1.4 goals per game

Goal Average (conceded): 0.7 goals per game

Record in competitive games:

Games Played: 22

Games Won: 12

Games Drawn: 5

Games Lost: 5

Goals scored: 30

Goals conceded: 13

Winning Percentage: 54.5%

Goal Average (scored): 1.4 goals per game

Goal Average (conceded): 0.6 goals per game

Record in non-competitive games:

Games Played: 7

Won: 2

Drawn: 3

Lost: 2

Goals scored: 8

Goals conceded: 8

Winning percentage: 28%

Goal Average (Scored): 1.1 goals per game

Goal Average (Conceded): 1.1 goals per game

Achievements:

Runner-Up - 2015 Africa Cup of Nations

Fourth Place - 2017 Africa Cup of Nations

Games:

Ghana 1-2 vs Senegal - 2015 Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 1-0 vs Algeria - 2015 Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 2-1 vs South Africa - 2015 Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 3-0 Guinea - 2015 Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 3-0 vs Equatorial Guinea - 2015 Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 0-0 vs Ivory Coast - 2015 Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 1-2 vs Senegal - International Friendly Ghana 1-1 v Mali - International Friendly Ghana 1-0 v Togo - International Friendly Ghana 7-1 Mauritius - 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier Ghana 3-2 Congo Brazzaville - International Friendly Ghana 1-0 Rwanda - 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier Ghana 1-1 Canada - International Friendly Ghana 0-0 Comoros - 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Ghana 2-0 Comoros - 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Ghana 3-1 Mozambique - 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier Ghana 0-0 Mozambique - 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier Ghana 2-0 Mauritius - 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier Ghana 1-1 Rwanda - 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier Ghana 0-1 Russia - International Friendly Ghana 0-0 Uganda - 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Ghana 1-1 South Africa - International Friendly Ghana 0-2 Egypt - 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Ghana 1-0 Uganda - 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 1-0 Mali - 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 0-1 Egypt - 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 2-1 DR Congo - 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 0-2 Cameroon - 2017 Africa Cup of Nation Ghana 0-1 Burkina Faso - 2017 Africa Cup of Nations

Breakdown of the 38 goals scored in the Grant era

Jordan Ayew - 7

Andre Ayew - 6

Christian Atsu - 4

Mubarak Wakaso - 4

Asamoah Gyan - 4

John Boye - 2

Kwesi Appiah - 1

Richmond Yiadom - 1

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu - 1

Bernard Mensah - 1

Albert Adomah - 1

Harrison Afful - 1

David Accam - 1

Jeffrey Schlupp - 1

Frank Acheampong - 1

Samuel Tetteh -1

