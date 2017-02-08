Ghana’s results under departed Israeli coach Avram Grant in his two year spell
Ghana coach Avram Grant spent two year as head coach of the Black Stars in a time where the team ultimately missed out on the target of winning the Africa Cup of Nations.
Avram Grant's Report Card at the end of his 27-month mandate
Overall Record:
Games Played: 29
Won: 14
Drawn: 8
Lost: 7
Goals Scored: 38
Goals Conceded: 21
Winning Percentage: 48%
Goal Average (Scored): 1.4 goals per game
Goal Average (conceded): 0.7 goals per game
Record in competitive games:
Games Played: 22
Games Won: 12
Games Drawn: 5
Games Lost: 5
Goals scored: 30
Goals conceded: 13
Winning Percentage: 54.5%
Goal Average (scored): 1.4 goals per game
Goal Average (conceded): 0.6 goals per game
Record in non-competitive games:
Games Played: 7
Won: 2
Drawn: 3
Lost: 2
Goals scored: 8
Goals conceded: 8
Winning percentage: 28%
Goal Average (Scored): 1.1 goals per game
Goal Average (Conceded): 1.1 goals per game
Achievements:
Runner-Up - 2015 Africa Cup of Nations
Fourth Place - 2017 Africa Cup of Nations
Games:
- Ghana 1-2 vs Senegal - 2015 Africa Cup of Nations
- Ghana 1-0 vs Algeria - 2015 Africa Cup of Nations
- Ghana 2-1 vs South Africa - 2015 Africa Cup of Nations
- Ghana 3-0 Guinea - 2015 Africa Cup of Nations
- Ghana 3-0 vs Equatorial Guinea - 2015 Africa Cup of Nations
- Ghana 0-0 vs Ivory Coast - 2015 Africa Cup of Nations
- Ghana 1-2 vs Senegal - International Friendly
- Ghana 1-1 v Mali - International Friendly
- Ghana 1-0 v Togo - International Friendly
- Ghana 7-1 Mauritius - 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
- Ghana 3-2 Congo Brazzaville - International Friendly
- Ghana 1-0 Rwanda - 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
- Ghana 1-1 Canada - International Friendly
- Ghana 0-0 Comoros - 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
- Ghana 2-0 Comoros - 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
- Ghana 3-1 Mozambique - 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
- Ghana 0-0 Mozambique - 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
- Ghana 2-0 Mauritius - 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
- Ghana 1-1 Rwanda - 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
- Ghana 0-1 Russia - International Friendly
- Ghana 0-0 Uganda - 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
- Ghana 1-1 South Africa - International Friendly
- Ghana 0-2 Egypt - 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
- Ghana 1-0 Uganda - 2017 Africa Cup of Nations
- Ghana 1-0 Mali - 2017 Africa Cup of Nations
- Ghana 0-1 Egypt - 2017 Africa Cup of Nations
- Ghana 2-1 DR Congo - 2017 Africa Cup of Nations
- Ghana 0-2 Cameroon - 2017 Africa Cup of Nation
- Ghana 0-1 Burkina Faso - 2017 Africa Cup of Nations
Breakdown of the 38 goals scored in the Grant era
Jordan Ayew - 7
Andre Ayew - 6
Christian Atsu - 4
Mubarak Wakaso - 4
Asamoah Gyan - 4
John Boye - 2
Kwesi Appiah - 1
Richmond Yiadom - 1
Emmanuel Agyemang Badu - 1
Bernard Mensah - 1
Albert Adomah - 1
Harrison Afful - 1
David Accam - 1
Jeffrey Schlupp - 1
Frank Acheampong - 1
Samuel Tetteh -1