Ghana's richest player Asamoah Gyan plans to live modest life after football

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan believes there is 'another life after football' and plans to live modestly after retirement.

Gyan, 31, is the wealthiest Ghanaian footballer with a reported $250,000 weekly wages.

The former Sunderland hitman believes it will be hard for him to adjust to life away from the game at first but believes he will enjoy spending more time with his friends and family.

“Yes I think that is kind of lifestyle am living at the moment, for now that is the kind of lifestyle am in,” he said on the Delay Show on GHone TV.

“I don’t think I will continue living like that after football, right now I am in the limelight so that is what will happen but I believe after football all that will end.

“I will have my privacy after football, I think I don’t really spend now a days. Initially I used to spend a lot, a buy a lot of stuff but I don’t do that anymore.”

Gyan splashed a staggering $3 million to buy a mansion in his native Ghana.

Despite his seeming lavish lifestyle, the former Accra Academy product, has pumped GH¢2.1million into charity as he gives back to society.

The Bursaspor target chalked a remarkable milestone last week after scoring 50 international goals for the four-time African champions.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)