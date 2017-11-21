Ostersund FK defender Samuel Laryea Mensah has expressed his delight with the club's Friday night out concert, claiming that it will help make the squad stronger ahead of their Thursday's UEFA Europa League clash against Zorya Luhansk.

The Swedish Allsvenskan campaign is over but the Red and Black lads adventure in the Europa League continues.

Coach Graham Potter's side sits top of Group J on seven points, one ahead of Ukrainian outfit Zorya Luhansk who visits the Jämtkraft Arena on Thursday November 23.

The Ostersunds-based club is known for its odd activities beside the football and on Friday night the whole team went up on stage and raped for 2,000 spectators.

Mensah, who acted with team teammates and coach Graham Potter during the concert revealed the benefits the squad will derive from the gig.

"It was really fun, we really liked it," said Mensah.

"Always fun doing something outside the football, learning more about another culture. This was the first time we raped in so many people."

"We will do this in the end to win football matches."

"To become brave, both on and off the plane. This makes us stronger as a team."

"If you're just strong, you usually get what you want. This makes us even better."

Ostersunds FK ended the Swedish Allsvenskan campaign in 5th position with 50 points after 30 round of matches.

