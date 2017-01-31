Ghana's semi-final opponents Cameroon boycott training over bonuses

Cameroon players refused to train on Monday in Gabon over bonuses row.

The Indomitable Lions are demanding bonuses that are in dimension to their performance in the quarterfinal against Senegal where they stunned the favourites 5-4 on post match penalties.

Reports from the camp indicate that Hugo Broos’ men are demanding 12 million CFA francs per player as a qualification bonus for the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively.

The government had offered the players 10 million CFA francs per player after the initial plan of less than 4million CFA francs an amount that squad captain Benjamin Moukandjo and his team mates termed as unacceptable.

The players have demanded that the government meet their demands by paying the full amount before they can go back to training to prepare for semi-finals in Franceville on Thursday against Ghana.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)