Former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye wants Black Stars return for Ayew brothers

Former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye wants the return of brothers Andre and Jordan Ayew to the Black Stars after the duo missed the last three international matches for the African giants.

Andre, who plays for Swansea City as well as Aston Villa's Jordan Ayew , have been overlooked for call-ups in recent times.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah yanked the two out of his squad for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Uganda and Egypt as well as the international friendly against Saudi Arabia.

The conspiracy theory has been set in motion since the brothers were omitted from the squad with claims coach Kwesi Appiah is on a witch-hunting expedition.

However, former sports minister Nii Lantei Vanderpuye believes the two brothers still have a lot to contribute to the team.

‘’That he has closed the doors to the Ayew brothers, I think that perception should also be worked on," he told Joy Sports

‘’Whether you like it or not I can tell you for a fact that those boys are good, they are very good.

‘’Sometimes the way to play them and how to play them is the problem, but (you can never), I will never accept anybody who will convince me that somebody like Dede does not deserve to be in our team, he adds something to our team.

‘’Apart from his personal attributes, his tenacity in a game is very important. It inspires others, he fights. That is what we want.

By Patrick Akoto

