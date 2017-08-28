Ghana's Thomas Partey's near perfect performance against Las Palmas

Ghana international Thomas Partey was the surprise inclusion in Atletico Madrid's starting line up ahead of Gabi and he did not disappoint with a flawless performance.

The Ghanaian only started on one of Simeone's tests all week, the last, and finally he was the one ahead of Gabi for the pivot on the team mattress. The player had been claiming for some time an opportunity at the pivot.

Finally he got his opportunity against Las Palmas and was one of the party's outstanding players. One goal, 41 passes of which only four failed (more than 90% success), three interceptions, seven total recoveries, a 50% success in the six divided balls that disputed ... more than 11 kilometers traveled Quarter more) and of course a goal in the two shots he tried. All of them according to Opta data . The first in the 87th minute and one after, bingo, goal.

