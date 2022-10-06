Ghana's Thomas Partey ranked best African player in the English Premier League

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has risen to the top of GOAL's African players power rankings.

The rankings takes a look at African players in the English Premier League and their performances in the most popular championship.

With the Premier League returning after the international break, Partey who missed Ghana's games against Brazil and Nicaragua produced a masterful performance in the North London derby.

The 29-year-old scored a stunner to open the scoring in the 3-1 victory at the Emirates last Saturday. Partey has been key to the Gunners' position at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, compatriot Mohammed Salisu, who was an unused substitute in Southampton's defeat kept his place in ninth position. The only other Ghanaian in the top ten.

Jordan Ayew placed 13th after an impressive display against Chelsea while Daniel Amartey dropped to 24. Jeffrey Schlupp, Ayew's teammate placed 17th on the ranking.

Tariq Lamptey, who made a cameo against Liverpool over the weekend, placed 32nd on the ranking.