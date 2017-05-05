Ghana’s U-17 team depart for Gabon with huge optimism

Ghana's Under 17 men’s national team, the Black Starlets this afternoon departed for the Under 17 AFCON in Gabon.

The team, consisting of Head Coach Paa Kwasi Fabin and his seven man technical team, the 25-man provisional squad and GFA Representative Lawyer Dominic Ayiah left the shores of Ghana for the AFCON where they have been drawn in Group A along with hosts Gabon, Cameroon and Guinea in the tournament which starts on May 14.

Deputy Sports Minister Pius Hadzide was at the airport to bid the team farewell, and he urged them to achieve their set target of a semifinal place which will in turn book qualification to the FIFA Under 17 World Cup in India later this year.

“We are confident that we have a solid team. The technical team and the management of the team have the fullest support from government, and we are entirely behind them.

We wish them well and expect that they will do the nation proud and qualify for the world cup. We are confident that this team is a solid team that is capable of bringing the cup home,” he said.

The Starlets will be hoping to end the nation’s eighteen year Under 17 AFCON drought by clinching the trophy in Gabon.

