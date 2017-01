The Ghanaian community in Canada have honoured Black Maidens goalkeeper Kayza Massey for her outstanding performance in 2016.

The youngster who represented Ghana at the 2016 FIFA U17 Womens World Cup where she excelled, has been adjudged the Best Personality in the year under review.

The 15-year-old won the 2017 Disney Showcase ESPN World Wide Sports Tournament with Canadian side Ottawa South United.

