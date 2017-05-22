Ghana's U17 team hit by malaria ahead of Niger semi-final showdown

Ghana's Under-17 team have been hit by an outbreak of malaria rendering more than five key players as doubts for the semi-final clash against Niger in the ongoing CAF U17 Championship.

Head coach Paa Kwesi Fabian is reportedly struggling with the continent's common disease.

Wideman Edmund Ako-Mensah, left-back Gideon Acquah and Abdul Razak Yusif have all been knocked back by a bout of malaria.

Isaac Antah and Faisal Osman and a couple of others are all believed to be down.

The Black Starlets returned to Port-Gentil on Sunday to battle Niger in the semi-final clash on Wednesday.

The West Africans were stopped in their tracks after being held to a pulsating 0-0 draw against Guinea in their final group A game over the weekend.

By Patrick Akoto

