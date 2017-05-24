Ghana's Under-17 team set to pocket $5,000 bonus if they win AFCON crown

Players of Ghana's Under-17 team will each take home $5,000 if they win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Starlets are two games away from clinching the country's first title in 18-years.

The two-time world champions take on Niger in Wednesday's semi-final game with Guinea and Mali standing on their way to the bank.

Ghana's sports minister Isaac Asiamah has told the players they will receive $5,000 each if they win the continental crown.

By Patrick Akoto

