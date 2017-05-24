Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ghana's Under-17 team set to pocket $5,000 bonus if they win AFCON crown

Published on: 24 May 2017

Players of Ghana's Under-17 team will each take home $5,000 if they win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Starlets are two games away from clinching the country's first title in 18-years.

The two-time world champions take on Niger in Wednesday's semi-final game with Guinea and Mali standing on their way to the bank.

Ghana's sports minister Isaac Asiamah has told the players they will receive $5,000 each if they win the continental crown.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • MICHAEL says:
    May 24, 2017 01:58 pm
    Dear Sports minister don't lie to them. If they win it pay them the amount as promised immediately. No go and come busy. We are watching.

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations