Ghana's Under-17 team to know World Cup opponents on July 7

Ghana's Under-17 team will know their 2017 FIFA World Cup opponents when the draw is held on July 7.

The Black Starlets finished as runners-up at the recently concluded CAF U-17 Championship in Gabon.

The two-time World champions lost out to Mali in an epic final in Libreville.

Coach Samuel Fabin and his troops will know their opponents when the draw is held in New Delhi, India.

The West African powerhouse are making a return to the global showpiece for the first time in 10 years.

By Patrick Akoto

