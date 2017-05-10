Ghana's winger Christian Atsu desperate for Newcastle to give him Premier League chance

Ghana’s winger Christian Atsu is eager to sign for Newcastle on a permanent deal so he can realise his dream of making a mark in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old l is on a season-long loan from Chelsea and Newcastle have the option to sign him in the summer for £6.5million but there has been no confirmation from the club that the deal will be made permanent yet.

Atsu is aware that he failed to make an impact during his time on loan with Everton or Bournemouth after failing to make a Premier League appearance for Chelsea, but he is hoping Magpies boss Rafa Benitez will be the one to show some faith in his abilities," told the Daily Mail.

“It is my dream to play in the Premier League, that is why I signed for Chelsea. Everyone in Ghana watches our football. Now I have that chance. Rafa Benitez has helped me so much this year, he is not only a great coach, but a great man.”

The midfielder has had an excellent end to the campaign, starting the last four league games of the season, scoring two goals and providing one assist. He will be hoping his late season flourish will be enough to get a move to St James’ Park.

