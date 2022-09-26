Ghana's World Cup group opponent South Korea draw with Costa Rica in friendly 

Tottenham star Son Heung-min saved South Korea from defeat with a sharp free-kick against Costa Rica.

South Korea, Ghana's World Cup group opponent, drew 2-2 with Costa Rica at the Goyang Sports Complex last Friday.

Korea took the lead with Hwang Hee-chan's opening goal in the 28th minute of the first half, but in the 41st minute and 19 minutes of the second half, South Korea gave up the lead by conceding consecutive goals to rookie winger Jewison Bennett.

It was captain Son Heung-min who saved Korea in the moment of crisis. South Korea gained a numerical advantage and took a free kick as the opposing goalkeeper Alvarado caught the ball outside the penalty area and was sent off in the 35th minute of the second half.

Heung-min Son, who put the ball on the penalty box line, took a breath and hit a shot with his right foot. The ball left his foot and went straight into the upper right corner of the goal.

Heung-Min Son, who scored a free-kick goal against Chile and Paraguay in four consecutive matches in June, once again showed off his sophisticated kick. In addition, Son Heung-min scored 4 of his 34 goals in his A match 104 games as free-kick goals.

South Korea are in Group H in the Qatar World Cup finals and will face Uruguay, Ghana and Portugal.