Ghana's World Cup opponents Egypt invite 15 local-based players for Uganda clash

Unlike Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah who opted for only two local-based players for Congo matches, Egypt coach Hector Cuper has called up 15 local-based players for the anticipated away game against Uganda on 31 August in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Topping Group E with six points, the Pharaohs are looking for a victory in the Ugandan capital to boost their qualification chances.

Egypt last made it to the World Cup in 1990, and hope to end their 28-year wait with an appearance in Russia next year.

The 15-man local-based squad has been announced as follows:

Goalkeepers: Sherif Ekrami (Ahly), Ahmed El-Shennawy (Zamalek), Mohamed Awaad (Ismaily).

Defenders: Saad Samir (Ahly), Rami Rabia (Ahly), Ali Gabr (Zamalek), Ahmed Fathi (Ahly), Ayman Ashraf (Ahly), Mohamed Fathi (Ismaily).

Midfielders: Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Ahmed El-Sheikh (Ahly), Hossam Ashour (Ahly), Abdallah El-Said (Ahly), Saleh Gomaa (Ahly).

Strikers: Hossam Hassan (Smouha).

