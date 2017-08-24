GHANASoccernet.com readers question Kwesi Appiah's decision to omit Richmond Boakye from World Cup squad

Fans have questioned Kwesi Appiah's decision to exclude in-form striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom from the Ghana squad to face Congo next month in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Boakye has hit a rich vein of scoring for Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade in Europa League qualifiers.

The 24-year-old has netted seven goals in the series and has two goals to his credit in the Super Liga.

But Appiah selected three strikers-Asamoah Gyan, Jordan Ayew and Raphael Gyamera.

A GHANASoccernet.com reader wrote: ''How about Boakye Yiadom who is in blistering form? Hope you dont fmess us up.. AA else... Hmmm.''

Another reader with pseudo name: ''Forwards need balance....not a fan of yiadom but his goal scoring ability is great(needs an invite).''

''Any better explanation if there is any why Richard Yiadom wasn't invited this time again... Is there anything behind the scene that the public are not aware of,'' one by name Competence said.

