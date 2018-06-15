GHANASoccernet.com wishes our Muslim readers all over the world Eid Mubarak

GHANASoccernet.com wishes the our readers and customers a blessed Eid-ul Fitr.

The celebration calls for a time of forgiveness, self-reflection, and contemplation, and as the month-long fasting comes to an end.

There is a tall list of muslim footballers, coaches and administrators in the country we will like to acknowledge.

Firstly, to the foreign-based players on holidays who also celebrating the feast today like the Ayew brothers Andre, Jordan and Rahim.

The Muntari brothers Muniru and Sulley, Lumor Agbeyenu, Abdul Majeed Waris, Ishmael Yartey, Mohammed Rabiu, Nuru Sulley, Razak Brimah, Baba Rahman, Mubarak and junior brother Alhassan Wakaso.

Back home there are over a score of muslim players in the top and second tiers of Ghana football.

The football administrators like former Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi, Alhaji Jawula, Abu Sondoko, Albert Commey, Alhaji Grunsah of King Faisal cannot be left out.

The Dreams FC contingent -Ameenu Shardow, Gigi Mohammed and Prince, President of New Edubiase Abdul Salam Yakubu, twin brothers Omar and Raber of Inter Allies and Alhaji Abu Lamine.

May your reunion with friends and family strengthen the bonds of friendship, love, and peace.

Once again, we wish everyone a joyful Eid-ul Fitr celebration.