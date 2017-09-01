GHANASoccernet.com wishes our readers Eid al-Adha

Your authoritative football news outlet, GHANAsoccernet.com, wishes all our Muslim readers in the world Eid al-Adha and may Allah accept all of your sacrifices in this month.

To our current Black Stars players in camp, we pray you cap the day with a win over Congo in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifIer at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Ghanaian Muslims are generally huge football fans which has resulted in many players following Islam and administrators as well as fans.

The phrase Eid al-Adha translates as the ''festival of the sacrifice'' and is also known as the Greater Eid.

It is a holy time of sacrifice and generosity to friends, family and the needy.

Muslims honour the Eid al-Adha as the time Ibrahim - known as Abraham to Jews and Christians - was going to sacrifice his son Isaac.

Instead Abraham was ordered by God to kill an animal instead.

The celebrations symbolise Ibrahim’s devotion to Allah and they mark the end of the Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca which thousands of Muslims all over the world embark on.

We wish all of them and our dear readers all the best for this Eidul Fitr.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)