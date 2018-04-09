Ghanasoccernet GHPL WK V BEST XI: Saed Salifu saves Inter Allies as Shafiwu Mumuni punishes Kotoko in Obuasi

Saed Salifu guided Inter Allies to a 1-0 win over WAFA at the Tema Park by saving the home side from incessant attacks from the visitors while Shafiwu Mumuni led AshGold to hand Asante Kotoko a painful 2-0 defeat at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.

Collins Ameyaw weaved his way into the Best XI of the week after rendering the midfield of Hearts impotent and guiding Berekum Chelsea to a 3-0 win over the Phobians.

C.K Akonnor emerged the coach of the week for masterminding a 2-0 win over Asante Kotoko to maintain an unbeaten run after five matches.

4-4-2 is the system for the week.

1. Saed Salifu (GK) - Inter Allies: Salifu was the main pillar between Inter Allies and WAFA. He guided his side to pick a solitary win over the Academy Boys by brilliantly stopping incessant attacks from a fluid side. He made about four point blank saves and did not pick any ball from his net.

2. Suraj Ibrahim - Elmina Sharks: Suraj maintained his stay in the team by putting up, yet another incredible performance. He was, as usual, brilliant with his crosses and was dangerous surging forward. He earned what many described as a penalty for Sharks in additional time but referee ignored it.

3. Edmund Arko Mensah - Berekum Chelsea: The 17 year old who was a member of Ghana's 2017 U17 World Cup squad was a delight to watch. Smart on the ball and apt with his crosses. He was amazing with his long passes and very accurate with his crosses.

4. Osei Agyemang - AshGold: Once again, he emerged the man of the match of the game. He, together with Abdul Samed, rendered the Kotoko attack impotent. He was amazing with his tackles and magical with his aerial challenges. He punished his former side for letting him go.

5. Abdul Samed - AshGold: Samed scored the opener for AshGold from a corner kick after a tough goalless first half. He together with Osei Agyemang gave the Kotoko attack a good run for their money and rendered them biteless. He played like a leader.

6. Umar Bashir - WAFA: Despite losing to Inter Allies, WAFA played one of the best games of the season and Bashir was just too hot for the home side to contain. Inter Allies were only saved by the stupendous performance of goalkeeper Saed Salifu. Umar Bashiru dominated the midfield and linked up well with his attack. His tailor-measured passes were just apt for the cameras. He was voted man of the match despite their defeat.

7. Richard Danso - WAFA: But for Saed Salifu, Danso could have registered the second hat trick of the season. Despite squandering several chances, he was also denied many by the goalkeeper. He was all over the field and gave Inter Allies a good run for their money.

8. Collins Ameyaw - B. Chelsea: Ameyaw was the replica of Andrea Pirlo in the midfield for Berekum Chelsea as they walloped Hearts at the Golden City Park. He was the chief orchestra of the massive defeat suffered by the Phobians. He had a hand in all the goals scored and emerged man of the match.

9. Brite Andoh - Liberty: Andoh gave Liberty the first goal of the evening as they crushed Eleven Wonders 2-0 at the Len Clay Stadium. That was Liberty' first win of the season and perhaps that could see them get on winning ways.

10. Shafiwu Mumuni - AshGold: He nailed Asante Kotoko by scoring the second goal for his side. He was a torn in the flesh for the Kotoko defenders and gave C.K Akonnor the cause to believe that he has a trusted forward.

11. Koadjo Asamoah - Dreams FC: For the entire 90 minutes at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, Koadjo Asamoah was the brightest spot for the home side. He was a huge threat to Karela FC but the visitors remained resolute at the back. Despite his numerous threatening moves, the game ended goalless but he lighted the stadium with sumptuous display of skills.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)