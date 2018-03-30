Ghanaian defender Wahab Ackwei fraternizes with Cameroon star Alex Song at MLS side New York Red Bulls

Ghanaian defender Wahab Ackwei has joined forces with Cameroon star Alex Song at MLS side New York Red Bulls.

The former Barcelona player has been spotted at the club's training ground but reports say the spell will be strictly for training purposes.

Song is said to be out of contract and looking to get fit for his next stop.

Ackwei joined New York Red Bulls after leaving Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies.

He posted of photo on Twitter with the message: ''Good training session before game day. Nice to have an African big brother Alex Song in the house. What a player 👌🏾.''

Song is best known for his stint with Arsenal, from 2005-12, and he also played for FC Barcelona, primarily between 2012-14.

He also played in the Russian Premier League for Rubin Kazan.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)