Ghanian duo Chibsah and Gyamfi warm bench as Benevento finally record victory in Serie A

Ghanaian duo Rahman Chibsah and Bright Gyamfi watched from the substitute bench as Benevento Calcio ended their abysmal run in the Italian Serie A following their 1-0 win over Chievo Verona on Saturday.

The Campania-based outfit, who were promoted via the play-offs after finishing fifth in Serie B last season, had lost their first 14 matches before finally earning a point from a 2-2 draw at home to AC Milan.

That long-overdue positive result arrived in extraordinary fashion, goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli scoring a header from a corner in injury time to deny the Rossoneri.

On Saturday, it was Massimo Coda's turn to grab the spotlight as they went one better at Stadio Ciro Vigorito, converting Marco D'Alessandro's cross in the 64th minute.

Ghanaian duo Chibsah and Gyamfi watched from bench as their side recorded the historic victory.

Despite the drought-breaking victory, Benevento remain bottom of the table with just four points, 11 adrift of safety.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)