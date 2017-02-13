GHPL Match Day 1: Kotoko break opening day jinx and Tema Youth return with a bang…

The much awaited Ghana Premier League finally started in five league centers. The pick of the week was the game between Asante Kotoko and Liberty Professionals.

Going into the game, Kotoko had a bad record in respect to opening week games against clubs from the Greater Accra region. The Porcupines Warriors were winless in their 8 previous week 1 games against clubs from the Capital.

The two sides struggled to find their rhythm on the bad Kumasi pitch. However Liberty took the lead in the 35th minute with a Benjamin Eshun goal. Papa Arko had a golden chance to double their lead right after recess but Felix Annan pulled a good save to keep Kotoko in the game. Kotoko took control of the game after Felix Annan's save. Their good spell yielded results within the 57th - 60th minute off a Yakubu Mohammed brace.

The first a spot kick and the second a close range strike.

Aduana Stars managed to beat Ashanti Gold by a solitary goal in the dying minutes of the game. Substitute Derrick Sasraku was at the end of a Zakaria Mumuni corner kick to send the Dormaa Park into a jubilant mood.

Ebusua Dwarfs were the big winners of the day when they hosted debutant Bolga All stars at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Joseph Esso opened the scores under 10 minutes, the first goal of the Ghana Premier League season. Waheed Issahaku leveled the scores for Bolga All stars, their first ever goal in the premier division.

Albert Hammond, a second half substitute by coach Ricardo Da Rocha scored a brace to win the game for the Crabs, sending them top of the table.

Medeama SC could only pip WAFA by a Bernard Ofori lone goal. Tema Youth made a good return to the elite division.

The Harbour City club defeated Berekum Chelsea 2-1. Theophilous Ogoe and Joseph Bentil got the two goals for the home side.

Berekum Chelsea's consolation came from Evan Obeng's boot. Hearts of Oak will play away to Inter Allies at the El Wak Stadium.

This fixture produced arguably the best game of last season with Hearts coming from 2 goals down to beat Inter Allies.

Wa Allstars's game against Elmina Sharks and Great Olympics versus Bechem United has been postponed because of Wa Allstars' and Bechem United's Continental engagement.

2016/17 GHANA PREMIER LEAGUE WEEK 1 RESULTS

Asante Kotoko [2 - 1] Liberty Professionals [0 - 1] Benjamin Eshun [1 - 1] Yakubu Mohammed (pen) [2 - 1] Yakubu Mohammed

Aduana Stars [1 - 0] AshGold Derrick Sasraku

Dwarfs [3 - 1] Bolga All stars [1 - 0] Joseph Esso [1 - 1[ Waheed Issahaku [2 - 1] Albert Hammond [3 - 1] Albert Hammond

Medeama SC [1 - 0] WAFA Bernard Ofori

Tema Youths [2 - 1] Berekum Chelsea 25 [1 - 0] Theophilous Ogoe 36' [2 - 0] Joseph Bentil 64' [2 - 1] Evans Obeng

TOP SCORERS CHART

Albert Hammond (Ebusua Dwarfs) - 2

Yakubu Mohammed (Asante Kotoko) - 2

Joseph Esso (Dwarfs) - 1

Waheed Issahaku (Bolga Allstars) - 1

Benjamin Eshun (Liberty Professionals) - 1

Derrick Sasraku (Aduana Stars) - 1

Bernard Ofori (Medeama SC) – 1

Theophilous Ogoe (Tema Youths) - 1

Joseph Bentil (Tema Youths) - 1

Evans Obeng ( Berekum Chelsea) - 1

By Akromah Hawk Acquah

Follow on twitter @ Sir_Hawk

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)