GHPL MID-WEEK XI: Abdul Wahab, Baffour Gyawu hit braces, Zuberu Sharani powers Dreams FC to victory

Techiman Eleven Wonders lashed Bechem United 3-1 in Techiman on Wednesday but not without in-form striker Abdul Wahab who registered a brace for his side and so it was for Inter Allies who blasted ailing Liberty Professionals through Baffour Gyawu' brace. Aminu Mohammed and Richard Danso ensured Aduana Stars had a long journey back to Dormaa while Felix Annan once again emerged man of the match in Kotoko's 1-0 defeat to Medeama SC.

Coach Klaus Rasmussen emerged the coach of the week for the second time running after steering WAFA to lash defending champions Aduana Stars 2-0 at the Red Bull Arena.

The system for the week is 4:4:2

1. Felix Annan (GK) - Kotoko: For the third time in succession, the Asante Kotoko shot stopper is our goalkeeper. Annan is simply in the form of his life and his splendid show against Medeama SC ensured Kotoko were not humiliated. He made several point blank saves and was eventually voted man of the match.

2. Samuel Appiah - Medeama SC: Unknown by many in the Ghana Premier League, the young right back lived up to the billing. He shocked many who never knew him and stopped Kotoko on some dangerous occasions. His crosses were apt and he defended nicely. He won the hearts of many who watched the game. He was simply admirable.

3. Justice Anane - Aduana Stars: Although Aduana Stars were lashed at the Red Bull Arena, Anane was a standout player for the losing side. He never felt intimidated by the Academy Boys and surged forward with several dangerous moves. His pace on the flanks and deadly powerful drives were just amazing. He was the only Aduana Stars player who could match the WAFA boys.

4. Alhassan Mohammed - WAFA: An amazing center back for WAFA he was. He teamed up with Musah Nuhu to ensure Bright Adjei and Yahaya Mohammed were out of the equation. He was aggressive and intelligent with his tackles. He occasionally joined the attack when necessary and had some powerful drives to his credit. When WAFA have a set piece, he's always a danger for Aduana Stars.

5. Musah Nuhu - WAFA: Nuhu did not only team up with Mohammed to render Aduana Stars impotent but also gave his side a lot of potency upfront. He opened the scoring for his side that gave his team mates the confidence to nip the visitors. He was always a man to watch whenever there is a set piece for WAFA. His goal was absolutely wonderful and spurred them on to victory.

6. Justice Blay - Medeama SC: Blay was amazing against Asante Kotoko. He was a reason Medeama SC piped the Porcupine Warriors at the T&A Park. His box-to-box midfield play neutralised the experienced midfield of Kotoko rendering them impotent. He was the pivot around which Medeama designed their winning strategy against Kotoko.

7. Zuberu Sharani - Dreams FC: The enterprising winger was at it again, powering the Still Believe lads to a wonderful 1-0 win over Wa All Stars. His early goal was enough to ensure Dreams FC maintained their unbeaten start to the season.

8. Baffour Gyawu - Inter Allies: He grabbed a brace for Inter Allies to pick all three points and emerged the player of the match. Does he need anything better to be in the team?

9. Abdul Wahab - Eleven Wonders: Wahab also grabbed a brace for the home side in their 3-1 win over Bechem United and topped it up with the MVP award. Anything better to get him into the team? Absolutely no.

10. Aminu Mohammed - WAFA: Aminu proved to the world that he's not a Manchester City player for a fluke. He tormented and mesmerised the Aduana Stars defense, topping it up with a beautiful goal from a free kick and won the MVP award. He's surely an addition.

11. Richard Danso - WAFA: If Aduana skipper Emmanuel Akuoko could have called for a player to be taken away from the field, Danso will obviously have been his choice. The U17 striker subjected the Aduana captain to physical torture with his pace and exhilarating skills. Despite not scoring, he set the Red Bull Arena ablaze anytime he had the ball.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

