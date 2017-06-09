GHPL WEEK 18 PREVIEW: Hearts of Oak seek image redemption with Bolga All Stars

Hearts of Oak will be aiming at recovering from their humiliation suffered last weekend at the Accra sports stadium this Friday when they take on bottom club Bolga All Stars.

The Phobians were handed their heaviest defeat in the history of the Ghana Premier League when they were mauled by leaders WAFA SC 5-0 last Sunday in Sogakope.

The historic loss left the home side at the 3rd position with only two points above the 4th and 5th placed teams.

A win on Friday will put smiles back on the faces of the Rainbow family since their title hopes will made alive.

Centre back Richard Akrofi is making return into the team after serving a suspension the last time.

Midfield enforcer Leonard Tawiah won't be available for selection on Friday following his sent off last Sunday against the Academy lads.

Bolga All Stars had their survival hopes faded away since the gap between them and safety got widened by eight points.

They failed to capitalize on their home fixture last weekend to keep their forth in avoiding the drop.

The Stars of the East were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Inter Allies FC allowing them remain bottom of the league table.

A win or draw against Hearts of Oak on Friday will be very essential as their dream of remaining in the top flight for another season will be on course.

Baba Nuhu Mallam has a full strength squad making the trip to the capital for Friday'sfixture.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 1

Hearts of Oak wins = 0

Drawn matches = 1

Bolga All Stars wins = 0

~ Hearts of Oak have lost only one of their last eight matches in the premier league.

(W4 D3 L1)

~ Bolga All Stars have not won in any of their last seven fixtures in the premier league.

(W0 D3 L4)

~ Hearts of Oak are unbeaten in their last eight home matches in the premier league.

(W5 D3 L0)

~ Bolga All Stars have managed to pick just one point from their eight away premiership games this season.

(W0 D1 L7)

~ Hearts of Oak are hosting Bolga All Stars for the first time in the history of the Ghana League.

~ Bolga All Stars have not lost to any of the three most successful clubs in the premier league namely Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko SC and Ashanti Gold SC.

(W0 D3 L0)

~ Hearts of Oak have kept just two clean sheets in their eight home matches in the premiership this term.

~ Bolga All Stars have conceded in each of their eight away fixtures in the premier league this term.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)