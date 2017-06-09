GHPL WEEK 18 PREVIEW: Liberty Professionals set to halt WAFA

Liberty Professionals will have fight extra hard to end their abysmal form which a chance of moving up on the league table.

They take on league leaders WAFA SC at the Carl Reindorf park this Friday.

The Scientific Soccer Lads have managed only a win in their last eleven games leaving them on the 13th position on the league.

Only a point is keeping them away from the relegation zone.

It is the first home fixture for Michael Osei since joining as the head coach. He is unbeaten in his first two games in charge with all being draws at away.

Tamimu Muntari nears recovery from his lengthy lay off but won't be able to make it this Friday.

Alhassan Fatao Dida is currently with the Togolese national team for an upcoming AFCON 2019 qualifier. He won't be available for the crucial game.

West African Football Academy have the opportunity to stretch their lead at the top of the league table before Aduana Stars play on Monday.

There is nothing more a motivation to the Academy boys than their 5-0 drubbing of giants Hearts of Oak last Sunday at the Sogakope park ahead of their trip to Dansoman.

They leapfrog Aduana Stars to go summit of the log with the historic victory. Two points separate them from the second place.

Striker Komlan Agbegniadan won't be available for selection on Friday since he has joined the Togo national football team for an international assignment this weekend.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 11

Liberty Professionals wins = 3

WAFA SC wins = 7

Drawn matches = 1

~ Liberty Professionals have won only one of their last eleven games in the premier league.

(W1 D7 L3)

~ WAFA SC have lost just twice in their last eleven matches in the premier league.

(W9 D0 L2)

~ Liberty Professionals have suffered only one loss in their last eleven home fixtures in the premiership.

(W6 D4 L1)

~ WAFA SC have won three of their last seven premier league games as the visitors.

(W3 D1 L3)

~ Liberty Professionals have beaten WAFA SC only once in their last eight premiership meetings.

(W1 D1 L6)

~ WAFA SC have recorded two victories out of their five trips to Liberty Professionals in the premier league.

(W2 D1 L2)

~ Liberty Professionals have kept just three clean sheets in their eight home league matches this season.

~ WAFA SC have managed to keep only two clean sheets at away this season in the league after eight games.

