GHPL WEEK 18 PREVIEW: Medeama SC to continue impressive form over AshGold

Medeama SC emerged the best team last month which saw Evans Augustine Adotey and Bernard Ofori Danso being named coach and player of May respectively.

Three wins out of three games were enough for them to achieve it.

They began their June journey with a loss last weekend and will be hoping to make amends this Friday when they tackle Ashanti Gold SC at the Tarkwa and Aboso park.

The Yellow and Mauves conceded twice in the 90th minute to lose 2-0 to Elmina Sharks FC last Sunday.

Right back Amos Korankye and youngster Godfred Nyarko have recovered from their injuries to face the 15th placed outfit.

Ashanti Gold SC are traveling to the west with intentions of building on their recent run as they continue their quest of maintaining their status in the premier league.

The Elephants have enjoyed some decent run in the last three premiership matches. They have not lost in any of them managing two wins.

They thrashed Ebusua Dwarfs 3-0 last Sunday to close the gap between them and safety.

They are three points behind the 13th placed team on the league table.

CK Akonnor will travel to Tarkwa without new signing Appiah McCarthy who is currently nursing an injury.

Richard Ocran will be available for Friday's game despite suffering a cut on the head last time.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 19

Medeama SC wins = 5

Ashanti Gold SC wins = 6

Drawn matches = 8

~ Medeama SC have lost only two of their last eleven matches in the premier league.

(W5 D4 L2)

~ Ashanti Gold SC have won just two of their last ten fixtures in the premiership. They are unbeaten in their last three.

(W2 D3 L5)

~ Medeama SC have lost just once in their last twelve home games in the premiership. They have won all last four.

(W6 D5 L1)

~ Ashanti Gold SC are winless in their last nineteen away matches in the premier league.

(W0 D7 L12)

~ Medeama SC have won only one of their last seven premiership meetings with Ashanti Gold SC.

(W1 D3 L3)

~ Ashanti Gold SC have never won in any of their nine visits to Medeama SC in the top flight.

(W0 D5 L4)

~ Medeama SC have only two clean sheets at home in the premier league this term after eight fixtures.

~ Ashanti Gold SC have conceded in all of their eight premier league matches as guests this season.

