GHPL WEEK 18 PREVIEW: Wa All Stars chasing their first win of the second round over Berekum Chelsea

Wa All Stars are off to a nightmare start to the second round of the premiership this season.

The Northerners are chasing their first three points after two games following the start of the second round.

They host Berekum Chelsea on Friday as they look to get back to winning ways after going four matches without a single victory.

The Northern Blues found themselves 11th on the league table with just three points away from the drop zone.

A win on Friday could see them climb two places on the league log.

First choice goalkeeper Richard Ofori won't be available for selection. He is at the camp of the senior national team for an AFCON 2019 qualifier on Sunday.

Defensive duo Hafiz Adams and Nicholas Mensah are expected to make a comeback following their recovery from injury.

Berekum Chelsea are expected to make their derby win last Saturday count as they seek to end their poor away form.

Alfred Okai Quaye scored in additional time to make it 3-2 to claim all three points for the Blues against title favourites Aduana Stars last weekend.

They search for their first away win in twenty seven games.

With 25 points in 4th place, a victory will take the 2011 champions to the 3rd.

Nana Osei Bonsu is coming back from suspension for the visit to the Upper West region. He saw red against Great Olympics two weeks aback.

Stalwart defender Nicholas Opoku could only be available for Friday's game if won't make the Black Stars match squad for the AFCON 2019 qualifier.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 17

Wa All Stars wins = 5

Berekum Chelsea wins = 7

Drawn matches = 5

~ Wa All Stars have won only two of their last twelve premier league fixtures. They are winless in their last four.

(W2 D5 L5)

~ Berekum Chelsea have lost three of their last nine games in the premier league. They have won only once in their last four.

(W4 D2 L3)

~ Wa All Stars have managed just three wins in their last eight home matches in the premiership.

(W3 D3 L2)

~ Berekum Chelsea are without a single victory in their last twenty seven away matches in the premier league.

(W0 D5 L22)

~ Wa All Stars are unbeaten at home in eight premier league meetings with Berekum Chelsea.

(W4 D4 L0)

~ Berekum Chelsea have recorded just two wins in their last eight premiership encounters with Wa All Stars.

(W2 D3 L3)

~ Wa All Stars have managed to keep just three clean sheets out of their home premier league games this season.

~ Berekum Chelsea have conceded in each of their eight away fixtures in the premiership this campaign.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)