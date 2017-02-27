GHPL WEEK 4: Kotoko win at Obuasi for the first time in seven years, Hearts too strong for All Stars…

Week four of the Ghana Premier League started on Saturday at the Sogakofe Red Bull Arena where WAFA halted Aduana Stars' winning run.

The first half of the game ended with Aduana Stars having a 1-0 lead courtesy Samuel Adams on the 29th minute.

WAFA returned for the 2nd half in a typical WAFA fashion with a dominant display. They quickly leveled the scores 11 minutes from restart through Richmond Lamptey from a Majeed Ashimeru assist, the first time the defence of Aduana has been breached this season.

The game was almost reduced to WAFA attackers versus Stephen Adams, Aduana's shot stopper for the game. Stephen Adams heroics coupled with Komlan Agbegniedan's wastefulness made sure Aduana returned to Dormaa with a point, enough to keep them joint-top with rivals Asante Kotoko.

The Ashanti Regional derby between Ashanti Gold and Asante Kotoko was rained off on Sunday after the first half which ended 1 all with goals from Yakubu Mohammed (Kotoko) and Amos Addai ( Ashanti Gold ). As per the regulations governing the game in Ghana, the match had to be replayed the following day. The game went on as rescheduled on Monday afternoon at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium. The first half of the game was very cagey with both coaches employing pragmatic styles.

The game burst into life in the 2nd half where the two teams started creating couple of chances. One of the chances fell to Kotoko's Yakubu Mohammed and the former Ashanti Gold striker punished his former club to win all three points for the Porcupine Warriors increasing their points tally to 10 from a possible 12. Zdravko Dugarusic's charges are now joint-top with Aduana Stars. The win is the first for Kotoko in Obuasi since 2010.

Defending Champions Wa All Stars officially begun their title defense over the weekend after being occupied by continental games from week one.

They traveled to their favourite away grounds Accra Sports Stadium to face Hearts of Oaks. This fixture last season ended in a 3-1 victory for the Wa club. Hearts were without a win after three games. This was a must win game to calm down the aggrieved supporters. Ivorian national Alexander Kouassi opened his Ghana Premier League account on the 34th minute to give Hearts the lead.

The Phobias had a couple of chances to put the game to bed but they failed to do so. Their fears manifested on the 83rd minute when Richard Arthur gave Wa All Stars an equalizer. Hearts did put up their best game in a long run. They were the better of the two sides. It would've been overly painful for them not to win. For ones football was fair, Thomas Abbey connected an Alex Kouassi cross to restore Hearts' lead 5 minutes to full time.

The win has moved them to the 'top four' , and 4 points adrift of leaders Aduana Stars. This is not bad for a struggling team. Liberty Professionals and Medeama SC were involved in a 5 goal thriller at the Dansoman Carl Reindolf Park.

The home side won by 3 goals to 2. Samuel Sarfo and Bernard Arthur were on the score sheet for Liberty with the latter netting a brace. Medeama's goals were scored by Justice Blay and Felix Addo.

Inter Allies got their first win of the season when Ebusua Dwarfs visited them at the El Wak Stadium. Two blunders from Dwarfs' keeper Frank Andoh afforded Inter Allies the chance to head into half time with a 2 goals lead. Kwame Antwi Amoako and Samuel Konney got Inter Allies' 2 goals. Nicholas Gyan's 2nd half goal proved to be only a consolation for the Crabs.

At the Nduom Stadium, Elmina Sharks had Isaac Mensah to thank for their first ever win the Ghana Premier League.

Tema Youth thought they have secured a point till the 89th minute when they gave away a free kick. Isaac Mensah stood behind the ball amidst cheers of goal from the crowd, if the goal cheers was a mere dream from the fans, he made it a reality with a wonderful strike of a free kick.

Bolga All Stars like fellow debutant Elmina Sharks, secured their first ever win in the Ghana Premier League over the weekend. Samuel Norgbey scored the historic goal via a spot kick awarded against Great Olympics on the 50th minute. In the Bono & Ahafo derby, Bechem United drew 1 all with Berekum Chelsea. Sadiq Abubakar secured a the draw for Bechem United after going down to a Seth Appiah goal in the 28th minute.

