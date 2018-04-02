GHPL WEEK IV BEST XI: Yahaya Mohammed hits season's first hat trick, Ofori Antwi grabs a point for Medeama as Wellington fetches Karela first win

The Ghana Premier League was lighted once again with fascinating scorelines as Yahaya Mohammed grabbed the first hat trick of the season in Aduana Stars' 6-0 thumping of Inter Allies while Donald Wellington powered Karela FC to their first win if the season.

Eric Ofori Antwi was at his best at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park, saving a late penalty to steal a point for visiting Medeama SC while Amos Addai continued his brilliance in AshGold’s 1-1 stalemate with Bechem United.

The coach of the week, Yusif Abubakar, obviously guided his side to that historic 6-0 mauling of Inter Allies with 4-4-2 being the system of the week.

1. Eric Ofori Antwi (GK) - Medeama SC: Ofori Antwi' ingenuity earned Medeama SC a point at the Carl Reindorf Park. He was superb with his saves and managed to also save a last minute penalty that could have given Liberty all three points.

2. Suraj Ibrahim - Elmina Sharks: Suraj was amazing against WAFA. His crosses were apt and he managed to get an assist for the Sharks to register their first win. He emerged the man of the match.

3. Daniel Darkwah - Kotoko: He was excellent going forward even though he was not pushed under pressure a lot. At a point, the game was between Darkwah and Wonders. He planted three amazing thunderous shots and was an initiator to the only goal Kotoko scored. He emerged the man of the match.

4. Abdul Ganiyu - Karela FC: He was resolute and aggressive. His timing for tackles were apt and his aerial challenges were admirable. He ensure Karela FC had a wall in front of their goalie.

5. Yaro Ibrahim - Medeama SC: He may be a new name in the league but Yaro's play does not seem to suggest so. He was amazingly strong at the back and resolute. There couldn't have been a better pick after him for the week.

6. Kwasi Donsu - Medeama SC: Kwasi emerged the man of the match after guiding Medeama to a 1-1 stalemate with Liberty. He was fantastic in midfield and depicted the character of a Xavi leading a Barcelona unslaught over Chelsea.

7. Amos Addai - AshGold: He grabbed an equaliser for AshGold to continue their unbeaten run in the league and top it up with a fascinating performance. He also won the man of the match.

8. Jordan Opoku - Kotoko: The older the better - that was the shout when he relentlessly forced his way through the thick defence of Eleven Wonders to grab the winner for Kotoko. He had total control over the game and was marvelous.

9. Yahaya Mohammed - Aduana Stars: He scored a hat trick, the first in the league and emerged the man of the match. Does he need anything else to qualify him into the best eleven of the week?

10. Donald Wellington - Karela FC: A man of the match with a goal and an assist as Karela lashed Dwarfs 3-0. Just deserves to be in the team.

11. Kwadjo Asamoah - Dreams FC: Despite losing to Hearts in Cape Coast, Kwadjo Asamoah proved a vital purchase for Dreams FC. He was wonderful - on and off the ball. He won the man of the match for his wonderful and scintillating display.

