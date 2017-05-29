GHPL WK 16 BEST XI: Bernard Ofori, Nathaniel Asamoah on fire, Baba Mahama rescues Kotoko

Medeama striker Bernard Ofori was on fire on Sunday, scoring the second hat trick of the season against a depleted Bolga All Stars in a game they won 5-1 while Nathaniel Asamoah hit a brace in Aduana Stars’ 3-0 win over regional rivals Bechem United. Baba Mahama saved Asante Kotoko in Tema, given them their first win in 74 days.

For plotting the massacre of Bolga All Stars, Medeama SC coach Evans Adottey emerged our coach of the week.

The system for the week is 4:4:2

Ernest Sowah (GK) – Kotoko: Sowah was phenomenal for the visitors. He was surely the man behind their solitary win over Tema Youth. He pulled four crucial saves to see his side picking all three points. Adom Ampofo – Olympics: He was smart on the flanks and combined defence and attack excellently. He was apt with his crossing and his passing technique was admirable. He emerged the NASCO player of the match after inspiring Olympics to pip Berekum Chelsea on Saturday. Daniel Darkwah – Aduana Stars: Darkwah was at his usual best. He marshalled the defence of Aduana with apt intelligence and stood out with an outstanding performance. Vincent Atinga – Hearts: The in-form center back rescued a point for the Phobians after Liberty took the lead in Accra. He was at his usual best with excellent technical skills in his half. His defensive qualities were very productive as they guided the home side from tasting their first defeat in 10 matches. Anokye Badu – Aduana Stars: The unsung hero of Aduana Stars’ 3-0 win over Bechem United. He guided his side from conceding and made some important clearances to deny the visitors any consolatrion. Theophilus Nyame – AshGold: Nyame was just a lion on the field in Wa. He dominated the game with his huge structure and made some intelligent stoppages. His ball distribution was on point and supported his defence when the need arose. He actually won his side a point in the game and emerged the NASCO Man of the Match. Sam Adams – Aduana Stars: If Bechem United have anyone to blame for their defeat, this is the man. He scored first to destabilize the Bechem United defence and emerged the NASCO player of the match following his impressive display. Majeed Ashmeru – WAFA: Despite losing the game by a lone goal to Inter Allies in Accra, Majeed was a player of his own. Very excellent with his ball distribution and made some perfect runs. He emerged the NASCO Man of the Match. Bernard Ofori – Medeama SC: He scored the second hat trick of the season and won the NASCO Man of the Match. Nathaniel Asamoah – Aduana Stars: He scored twice in their 3-0 mauling of Bechem United. He was sharp upfront and was unstoppable. Baba Mahama – Kotoko: He restored Kotoko’s hopes of clinching the title with the only goal at Tema. He gave Kotoko their first win after a nine match winless run. He was voted the NASCO player of the match.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

