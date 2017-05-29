GHPL WRAP: Aduana go top, Baba Mahama restores calmness in Kotoko with goal of the season contender

The Ghana Premier League returned over the weekend after a week break with 8 matches across various league centers. This week witnessed 20 goals, an average of 2.5 goals per game.

WAFA ended the first round of the league as league leaders but the Sogakope lads have been leapfrogged by Aduana Stars. WAFA lost by a lone goal at the El Wak Stadium to Inter Allies. Martin Antwi, the left footed attacker who traded WAFA for Inter Allies at the beginning of the season scored what proved to be the winner for his new club against his former side in the 50th minute. A cheeky free kick it was.

Aduana Stars made the most of WAFA's slip to hammer Bechem United by 3-0 and made sure of 3 points thus moving a point above WAFA at the apex of the league.

Sam Adams pounced on a rebound to give the 'Ogya Boys' a first half lead. Nathaniel Asamoah recorded a brace in the 2nd half to make the win a comfortable one.

Asante Kotoko finally ended their winless run with a 1-0 win, away in Tema. The Porcupine Warriors have been the butt of all jokes in recent weeks after going 8 games without a win the league. The win, secured by a 67th minute Baba Mahama goal will surely boost the confidence of the players as they try to mount a resurgence in the second round of the league. The 3 points have moved the Reds to 5th on the log, 3 points behind their perennial rival Hearts of Oaks who dropped points at home to Liberty Professionals.

Michael Osei made his league debut at the bench of Liberty Professionals with a very positive result. The Scientific Soccer Lads drew 1 all with Hearts of Oaks at the Accra Sports Stadium. Benjamin Eshun put Liberty in front in the 34 minute. With a minute to recess, Patrick Razak won a penalty for Hearts which was expertly converted by Vincent Atinga to tie the score. In the 2nd half, both sides wasted loads of opportunities to win the game.

Medeama recorded the biggest win of the week. The Tarkwa Mauves thumped Bolga All Stars by 5 goals to 1. Bernard Ofori fetched a hat trick, the 2nd by any player in the season. Latif Salifu and Mershak Odoom were the other scorers for Medeama. Mohammed Naeem got Bolga All stars' equaliser.

Ashanti Gold and Wa All Stars shared the spoil in Wa. Shafiu Mumuni and David Abagna scored the two goals of the game.

Earlier on Saturday, Dwarfs came out as victors in the Central Regional derby against Elmina Sharks with a 3-1 win. Kevin Kwain, Osman Mohammed and Nicholas Gyan scored all 3 Dwarfs' goal in the first half. Gyan, the top scorer of the league missed two penalties to make it a thrashing and also increase his goal tally. Benjamin Boateng made sure the Sharks returned to Elmina with at least a goal.

Tom Strand continued with his quest to save Great Olympics with a 1-0 win over Berekum Chelsea. Newly signed playmaker Cofie Bekoe got the winner for the Wonder Club in the 2nd half to move them above the relegation zone.

GHANA PREMIER LEAGUE WEEK 16

Hearts Of Oaks [1 - 1[ Liberty Professionals

[0 - 1] Benjamin Eshun

[1 - 1] Vincent Atinga

Tema Youth [0 - 1] Asante Kotoko

Baba Mahama

Aduana Stars [3 - 0] Bechem United

[1 - 0] Sam Adams

[2 - 0] Nathaniel Asamoah

[3 - 0] Nathaniel Asamoah

Inter Allies [1 - 0] WAFA

50' Martin Antwi

Medeama SC [5 - 1] Bolga Allstars

[1 - 0] Bernard Ofori

[1 - 1] Mohammed Naeem

[2 - 1] Latif Salifu

[3 - 1] Bernard Ofori

[4 - 1] Bernard Ofori

[5 - 1] Mershak Odoom

Wa All Stars [1 - 1] Ashanti Gold

[0 - 1] Shafiu Mumuni

[1 - 1] David Abagna

Ebusua Dwarfs [3 - 1] Elmina Sharks

[1 - 0] Kevin Kwain

[2 - 0] Osman Mohammed

[3 - 0] Nicholas Gyan

[3 - 1] Benjamin Boateng

Great Olympics [1 - 0] Berekum Chelsea

Cofie Bekoe

TOP SCORERS @Week16

#. Player (Team) - Goals scored

Gyan Nicholas (Ebusua Dwarfs) - 9 Ofori Bernard (Medeama) - 7 Abbey Thomas (Hearts of Oak) - 7 Sarfo Samuel (Liberty Professionals) - 6 Sarfo Stephen (Berekum Chelsea) - 6 Toure Amed (Bechem United) - 6 Lomotey Agbloe Daniel (WAFA) - 5 Paintsil Joseph (Tema Youth) - 5 Abel Manomey (Great Olympics) - 5

By Akromah Hawk

Follow on twitter @Akromah_Hawk

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)