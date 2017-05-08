GHPL WRAP: Hearts halt WAFA, Kotoko humiliated again and C.K Akunnor in hot waters

The Penultimate games of 1st round of the 2016/17 league produced a lot of goals (22) and surprises.

Troubled Kotoko were the villains of the week and Hearts of Oaks, the heroes of the week, putting brakes on the WAFA.

Phobia, Hearts of Oaks defeated WAFA to put an end to their winning streak which they had hopes of extending to 8.

Winful Cobbinah scored one and assisted Thomas Abbey to make it a conformable win for the Phobias.

A late push by the Soccer Academicians could only fetch them a consolation goal from Abubakari Ibrahim.

Hearts are now 3rd on the log, 3 ahead of rivals Kotoko and 6 adrift of leaders WAFA and Aduana Stars.

Great Olympics added to Asante Kotoko's woes over the weekend. The Wonder Club defeated the Porcupine Warriors 2-0 extending the winless run of the Reds to 7 games. Paul Fatsi and Francis Atsu Dzorkpata got the goals for the Accra club.

Asante Kotoko parted ways with Zdravko Logarusic after the gaffer went 4 games without a win. The change in coach is yet to yield positive results for the Reds unlike Great Olympics whose decision to replace Godwin Attram with Danish Tom Strand has paid off.

Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park pipped regional rivals Berekum Chelsea by a lone Tanko Mohammed goal to stay keep their title chase alive.

The Dormaa club have 29 points, same as leaders WAFA. They both have +13 goal difference but the WAFA have scored more goals, 22 to Aduana's 20 goals.

Ahmed 'Simba' Toure scored the only goal of the game when Bechem United beat defending champions Wa Allstars away from home.

Samuel Sarfo's brace secured all 3 points for Liberty Professionals in their home game against Tema Youth. Malik Antri did pull a goal back for the away side.

Ashanti Gold suffered yet another thumping, this time to Ebusua Dwarfs at the Cape Coast Stadium. At a point in time, the game was leveled when Prince Owusu's equaliser cancelled out Raphael Esseh Mensah's opener. Raphael Esseh Mensah restored the lead only for Joseph Esso and Solomon Gyasi make it 4-1 in Dwarfs' favour. The result leaves Ashanti Gold languishing at the bottom of the table with only 9 points from 14 games.

At the El Wak Stadium, Inter Allies played their best match of the season and thrashed Bolga Allstars by 3 unanswered goals. Prince Baffoe, Samuel Konney and Ismael Intefuni got the three goals to secure Inter Allies the three points at stake.

Medeama SC recorded a 3-1 win over Elmina Sharks. Justice Blay, brace and John Arthur got Medeama's 3 goal. Elmina Sharks' consolation was scored by Benjamin Tweneboah.

GHANA PREMIER LEAGUE WEEK 14 RESULTS

Hearts Of Oaks [2 - 1] WAFA

[1 - 0] Thomas Abbey

[2 - 0] Winful Cobbinah

[2 - 1] Abubakari Ibrahim

Medeama SC [3 - 1] Elmina Sharks

[1 - 0] John Arthur

[2 - 0] Justice Blay

[2 - 1] Benjamin Tweneboah

[3 - 0] Justice Blay

Great Olympics [2 - 0] Asante Kotoko

[1 - 0] Paul Fatsi

[2 - 0] Francis Atsu Dzorkpata

Wa Allstars [0 - 1] Bechem United

Ahmed Toure

By Akromah Hawk

