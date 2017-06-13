GHPL WRAP: Hearts of Oak respond in style while AshGold show grit to down Medeama

Accra Hearts Of Oaks became the butt of all jokes after their week 5-0 humiliation at the hands of WAFA last week.

The Phobias did promise to bounce back and true to their words they thrashed Bolga All stars 4-0 to appease their fans.

Kwame Kizito and Vincent Atinga scored a brace each to put smiles back on the faces of the Oak Tree Faithfuls.

League leaders WAFA were held to a goaless draw by Liberty Professionals.

WAFA dominated their duel but failed to convert any of the chances that came their way.

Tema Youth playing away in Accra thumped Accra Great Olympics 4-0 just a day after Hearts have beaten Bolga All stars by the same score line at the same venue. Joseph Paintsil got a hat trick to move his goal tally to 8. Theophilous Ogoe got the other goal.

Another away win in the week was recorded in Tarkwa where Ashanti defeated Medeama SC by a lone goal. Richard Ocran scored the only goal of the game via a spot kick. Medeama had a late penalty kick to equalise but veteran George Owu in post for the relegation threatened away side managed to save the kick.

Two goals from Hasmin Musah and Abdul Nasiru saw Inter Allies defeat Elmina Sharks to pick all three points at the El Wak Stadium

David Abagna hit a brace and Seth Amoateng added one to help Wa Allstars humble Berekum Chelsea 3-0.

A lone goal from Stephen Bentil was enough for Dwarfs to see off Bechem United

In what was billed as the game of the week, Asante Kotoko were able to hold Aduana Stars to a barren draw thus Aduana failed to close in on league leaders WAFA.

GHANA PREMIER LEAGUE WEEK 18 RESULTS

Aduana Stars [0 - 0] Asante Kotoko

Hearts Of Oaks [4 - 0] Bolga Allstars

[1 - 0] Kwame Kizito

[2 - 0] Vincent Atinga (pen)

[3 - 0] Kwame Kizito

[4 - 0] Vincent Atinga

Liberty Professionals [0 - 0] WAFA

Wa Allstars [3 - 0] Berekum Chelsea

[1 - 0] David Abagna

[2 - 0] Seth Amoateng

[3 - 0] David Abagna

Inter Allies [2 - 0] Elmina Sharks

[1 - 0] Hasmin Musah

[2 - 0] Abdul Nasiru

Medeama SC [0 - 1] Ashanti Gold

Richard Ocran (pen)

Ebusua Dwarfs [1 - 0] Bechem United

Stephen Bentil

Great Olympics [0 - 4] Tema Youth

[1 - 0] Joseph Paintsil

[2 - 0] Joseph Paintsil

[3 - 0] Theophilus Ogoe

[4 - 0] Joseph Paintsil

TOP SCORERS @Week17

#. Player (Team) - Goals scored

Gyan Nicholas (Ebusua Dwarfs) - 9

Paintsil Joseph (Tema Youth) - 8

Lomotey Agbloe Daniel (WAFA) - 7

Toure Amed (Bechem United) - 7

Abbey Thomas (Hearts of Oak) - 7

Ofori Bernard (Medeama) - 7

Sarfo Samuel (Liberty Professionals) - 6

Sarfo Stephen (Berekum Chelsea) - 6

Abel Manomey (Great Olympics) - 5

By Akromah Hawk

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)