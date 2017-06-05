GHPL WRAP: WAFA Send Hearts To The Cleaners To Move Top Of The League

@HeartsOfOakGH: 75' If you need showers to wipe off your tears, the heavens have opened up here in Sogakope. Hearts still continue to play. #AHOSC 5-0*

The above is a tweet from the official Twitter account of Hearts of Oaks in the 75 minute of their game against WAFA. Way Before the rain from the heavens, Hearts of Oaks' goal post had already been flooded with 5 goals. WAFA mauled Phobias by 5 unanswered goals.

This goes into the records book as Hearts' heaviest defeat since the inception of league football in Ghana in 1957.

The main actors in the thumping of Hearts of Oaks were Majeed Ashimeru, who opened to flood gate in the 29th minute, Daniel Lomotey, he scored a brace, Abdul Wahab, and Caleb Amankwa.

The win ensured WAFA move top of the log, benefiting from Aduana Stars' defeat to Berekum Chelsea.

Aduana Stars lost to regional rivals Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park by 2 goals to 3. The hero of the game was Alfred Okai Quaye. The attacker netted a hat-trick to secure the 3 points for the home club. The winner came in the 90th minute.

At the Baba Yara Stadium, Asante Kotoko failed to capitalize on Hearts' defeat to topple the Phobias. They could only manage a draw against Great Olympics. Saddick Adams, making his debut for Kotoko grabbed the equaliser from a spot kick, cancelling out a David Ageodome 47th minute opener.

Ashanti Gold under C.K Ackonor continued with the 2nd round revival with a comfortable 3-0 win over Ebusua Dwarfs. Richard Ocran scored two goals,both from penalty kicks. Hans Kwoffie got the other goal.

Tema Youth and Liberty Professionals shared the spoil at the Tema Park in a barren stalemate.

Bolga All stars and Inter Allies also shared the spoil. On the score sheet were two Bolga Allstars players, Latif Abukari and Ibrahim Gayisu. The former's goal was an own goal.

Two goals from Hafiz Wontah Konkoni and Ahmed Toure won all 3 points for Bechem United against Wa Allstars.

At the Nduom Stadium, Elmina Sharks left it late in their 2-0 home win over Medeama SC. The game was scoreless till the added time were two substitutes Emmanuel Otoo and Farouk Mohammed scored two goals to send the stadium into a frenzy mood.

GHANA PREMIER LEAGUE WEEK 17 RESULTS

WAFA [5 - 0] Hearts Of Oaks

29' [1 - 0] Majeed Ashimeru

45' [2 - 0] Abdul Wahab Ibrahim

50' [3 - 0] Daniel Lomotey

60' [4 - 0] Caleb Amankwa

61' [5 - 0] Daniel Lomotey

Berekum Chelsea [3 - 2] Aduana Stars

03' [1 - 0] Alfred Okai Quaye

30' [1 - 1] Zakaria Mumuni

65' [1 - 2] Bright Adjei

73' [2 - 2] Alfred Okai Quaye

90' [3 - 2] Alfred Okai Quaye

Asante Kotoko [1 - 1] Great Olympics

47' [1 - 0] David Ageodome

68' [1 - 1] Saddick Adams (pen)

Ashanti Gold [3 - 0] Ebusua Dwarfs

45' [1 - 0] Richard Ocran (pen)

87' [2 - 0] Hans Kwoffie

90' [3 - 0] Richard Ocran (pen)

Elmina Sharks [2 - 0] Medeama SC

90' [1 - 0] Emmanuel Otoo

90' [2 - 0] Farouk Mohammed

Tema Youth [0 - 0] Liberty Professionals

Bechem United [2 - 0] Wa Allstars

[1 - 0] Hafiz Wontah Konkoni

[2 - 0] Ahmed Toure

Bolga Allstars [1 - 1] Inter Allies

03' [1 - 0] Latif Abukari (o.g)

18' [1 - 1] Ibrahim Gayisu

TOP SCORERS @Week17

#. Player (Team) - Goals scored

Gyan Nicholas (Ebusua Dwarfs) - 9

Lomotey Agbloe Daniel (WAFA) - 7

Toure Amed (Bechem United) - 7

Abbey Thomas (Hearts of Oak) - 7

Ofori Bernard (Medeama) - 7

Sarfo Samuel (Liberty Professionals) - 6

Sarfo Stephen (Berekum Chelsea) - 6

Paintsil Joseph (Tema Youth) - 5

Abel Manomey (Great Olympics) - 5

By Akromah Hawk

