Giana Erminio Ghanaian international Samuel Darko laments slim loss to Tuttocuoio in Serie C clash

Giana Erminio Ghanaian forward Samuel Appiah Darko has lamented his side’s 1-0 loss at home to Tuttocuoio in the Serie C last Sunday insisting they did not deserve to lose the game.

According to him, his side played very well creating all the decent chances in the game but ended up losing the game.

Darko who made his debut for the third tier side feels football is not fair.

"This is my first game with the Giana and I think we did not deserve to lose. I am very sorry and hopefully we will win the next game," he said.

"Unfortunately in football there are episodes where others do not make a shot at goal, they do not create any corner and do not coordinate well but they win."

He assured the fans that they will do their best to win their next game after the home loss to Tuttocuoio.

"We must do everything we can, certainly better than our performance against Tuttocuoio to take home the points."

He however remained coy on his partnership with the other center forwards in the team.

"This is early to say. I just got here and we will see the next games."

Darko joined Italian giants Inter Milanfrom ASDC Fiume Veneto-Bannia for an undisclosed fee in 2011 before moving to Giana Erminio early this year.

