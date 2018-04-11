Gideon Waja makes first start for Toronto FC II in USL defeat

Gideon Waja made his first start for Toronto FC II in their 4-0 to the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Saturday afternoon in the USL.

Waja lined up centrally behind Luca Uccello, Matt Srbely, and Malik Johnson but the Canadian side were heavily beaten.

He was very sound on the ball, showed good vision to switch the field, and was rather industrious.

The former WAFA captain caught the eye in his debut against Charlotte Independence the previous week.

