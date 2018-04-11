Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Gideon Waja makes first start for Toronto FC II in USL defeat

Published on: 11 April 2018
Gideon Waja

Gideon Waja made his first start for Toronto FC II in their 4-0 to the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Saturday afternoon in the USL.

Waja lined up centrally behind Luca Uccello, Matt Srbely, and Malik Johnson but the Canadian side were heavily beaten.

He was very sound on the ball, showed good vision to switch the field, and was rather industrious.

The former WAFA captain caught the eye in his debut against Charlotte Independence the previous week.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations