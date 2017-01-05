Gilbert Fiamenyo to join AFC Leopards next week for pre season

Striker Gilbert Fiamenyo will join Kenyan side Leopards squad next week for pre season, club CEO Ronald Namai revealed.

The former Hearts of Oak man signed for Leopards in August last year but was not cleared to feature in the league.

''He will now link up with the team for pre-season as. Fiamenyo is our player; he will jet in for pre-season next week. He signed a contract with us in August and it was unfortunate that he wasn’t cleared to play in 2016 but he will be available this season,'' Namai disclosed

