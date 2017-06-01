Gilbert Fiamenyo's new coach at AFC Leopards vows to lead club to success

Gilbert Fiamenyo’s new coach at AFC Leopards, Dorian Marin has promised to lead the club to success.

The former King Faisal Babies gaffer, 56, who replaced English coach Stewart Hall is expected to commence his rein on Thursday after signing a short-term contract with the Leopards.

Marin, who is best remembered for masterminding Eritrea's historic and shock home and away triumph over Harambee Stars in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations is expected to turn the fortunes of the club after their underwhelming start to the Kenyan SportsPesa League season.

“We are currently 12 points behind table toppers Gor Mahia, but as I did everywhere I’ve worked, I will teach them to play a pressure game and get a point even in harsh circumstances,” the Romanian tactician said.

"In the long term, I will develop a winning culture and help the team towards success on the pitch."

Leopards occupy 12th spot with 15 points after 13 games on the SportsPesa League standings.

