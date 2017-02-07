Give the job to assistant coach Henry Wellington- Hearts defender Inusah Musah

Defender Inusah Musah wants assistant coach Henry Wellington to be handed the job on permanent basis.

The Phobians are struggling to name a substantive coach after the end of last season.

Wellington has been deputizing and prepared the team during pre season where they played in the G6 tournament.

With four days to the start of the season, Hearts are yet to announce Sergio Traguil's replacement.

Musah believes Wellington has the credentials to lead the team which starts on Saturday.

''We are very comfortable working with the assistant coach adhering to his instructions all the time,'' the centre-back said.

''If management appoint a head coach, we are ready to work with him but if not then I think Henry Wellington will be the right man to lead us in the new season of the Ghana premier league season.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)