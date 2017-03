GN Bank Division One League Week III: BA United maintain winning run; Hasaacas claim derby spoils against Eleven Wise

BA United made it three wins out of three after posting a 2-0 win over Unity FC on Wednesday at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

Karela United also kept their promotion campaign on track with a comprehensive 4-1 win over Wassaman United.

Also in Zone II, Hasaacas needed a Kojo Poku goal to edge city-rivals Eleven Wise 1-0 at the Essipong Stadium.

ZONE ONE

BA United 2-0 Unity FC

Tamale Utrecht 4-1 Steadfast

Guan United 0-0 Berekum Arsenal

Mpuasuman United 1-1 Techiman city

Eleven Wonders1-0 Dark Horses

Nea Salimina (Mighty Royals) 2-0 R.T.U

ZONE TWO

Bekwai Youth Academy 2-2 Achiken FC

Samartex 3-0 Nzema Kotoko

Gold Stars 3-0 New Edubiase United

Sekondi Hasaacas 1-0 Eleven Wise

Proud United 1-0 Asokwa Deportivo

Karela United 4-1 Wassaman United

ZONE THREE

Okyeman Planners FC 1-1 Zein FC

Kotoku Royals 1-1 Vision FC

Heart of Lions 1-1 Young Wise

Dynamo FC 2-1 Amidaus Professional

