GN BANK DOL ZONE TWO: Spirited BYF Academy pip Nzema Kotoko in debut game

Spirited Bekwai Youth Football Academy pipped Nzema Kotoko in their debut appearance in the GN Bank Division One League following a splendid goal by Abdulai Daniel in the 72nd minute.

The Bekwai-based side had to wait until the 72nd minute to break the deadlock after the visitors proved impenetrable before the break.

Abeka Evans was the toast of the fans as he pulled magnificent saves in the early minutes of the game to deny the visitors a goal in the game.

Both teams returned from the goalless break more composed with the home side dictating the pace for most parts of the game.

It was until the 72nd minute when star striker Richard Berko swiftly outplayed his marker on the right flank of the Nzema Kotoko defence, pulling back a nice through pass to locate Daniel Abdulai who launched a supersonic strike to break the virginity of the game.

The Cobras will continue their campaign in the GN Bank Division One League with their opening day win as massive boost in the competition.

BYF Academy will travel to Kasoa to lock horns with Unistar Academy in their second game of the DOL campaign.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

