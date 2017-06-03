GN Bank ready to extend partnership with GFA over Division One League

GN Bank, the official headline sponsors of the national Division One League (DOL) has indicated their readiness to renew their sponsorship deal with the Ghana Football Association.

The financial institution's three year GHȼ2.1million sponsorship of the league expires at the

end of this season.

Contrary to reports that the Bank has not been impressed with the partnership, the Bank says it is

happy with it and open to renewal.

Speaking to the GNA Sports, Mr Alex Quaye, General Manager, Centralized Operations at GN Bank, said his outfit was interested in extending the partnership, saying that, "it is not true we do not want to renew the sponsorship. We are only waiting for the request for renewal from the Division One League Board.”

“What we will do when we receive the request is to evaluate everything and then take a decision. For now we are happy and would want this to continue," he said.

Mr Quaye announced that the awards night for the DOL will come off this season, saying, “we

couldn't have the awards night in the second year. But we had discussions with the DOL board at the beginning of the season and we all agreed to have an awards night at the end of this year."

