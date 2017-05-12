GN Division One League outfit Phar Rangers sign John Kwaku Owusu as chief scout

GN Division One club Phar Rangers have signed John Kwaku Owusu as chief scout for the club.

The astute football scout has been tasked to travel around the country to get players of a certain calibre and quality who will fall into the project of the club in the coming years.

Wielding a wealth of experience in scouting for football talents in Ghana and beyond, he will be expected to bring same to bear on Phar Rangers Football Club.

John Kwaku Owusu is renowned for scouting for several local clubs including Bechem United and has been key in scouting players like Emmanuel Annor who currently plays for Portuguese side FC Braga as well as Charles Ankamah and Antwi Manu who both ply their trade for SK Lierse in Belgium.

Speaking on John Owusu’s appointment, CEO of Phar Ranger FC, Samuel Anim Addo intimated that his experience and eye for talents will be invaluable to the project the club has set up.

“Scouting is an important part of the modern game and that’s why we have appointed John Kwaku Owusu as the chief scout of Phar Rangers. He has been tasked to go round the country and scout players for the club as is done in other countries. The scouted players are supposed to be those who will fall into the project which the club has in hand for the coming years.” Nana Yaw Amponsah said.

