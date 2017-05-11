GN Division One side Phar Rangers sign ex-Kotoko goalie Eric Nii Baah as goalkeeper & coach

GN Division One debutants Phar Rangers FC have captured former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Eric Nii Baah on a dual role as a goalkeeper and a goalkeeper’s trainer.

The agile shot-stopper has been handed a two-year deal with the option of a further two-year extension.

Nii Baah, a former Black Meteors goalkeeper, has had explosive stints with clubs such as BA United and New Edubiase United and is expected to use his years of experience to bear on the club.

President of Phar Rangers Nana Yaw Amponsah believes that the appointment of Eric Nii Baah will help strengthen the goalkeeping department of the club as they seek to make it the model club in the country.

“The appointment of Eric Nii Baah excites us because he is one of the most experienced and consistent goalkeepers Ghana has produced in contemporary times. He exudes the kind of attributes and mentality we want at the club for the project ahead of us. He is an embodiment of discipline and we at Phar Rangers trust that he will bring his invaluable experience to bear on the team in his roles as both a goalkeeper and goalkeepers trainer.” Nana Yaw Amponsah said.

