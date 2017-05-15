Goal-shy Hearts striker Cosmos Dauda happy to end drought

Hearts striker Cosmos Dauda was left thrilled after ending his goal drought in the side's 3-0 win at Liberty Professionals on Sunday.

Dauda, climbed off the bench to score in many games as the Phobians continued their blistering form.

And the attacker was left happy to have gotten on the scoresheet.

“I have been having a difficult time, I haven’t been playing many games this season,” he Metro TV’s Sports Direct