Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Goalie Felix Annan dedicates derby win at AshGold to Asante Kotoko fans

Published on: 27 February 2017
Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has dedicated Monday's 1-0 win over AshantiGold in a delayed Ghana Premier League match to the club's fans.

Annan was between the sticks for the Porcupine Warriors who pulled the victory rag from under the feet of their regional rivals.

Striker Yakubu Mohammed scored the only goal of the match at the Len Clay.

Kotoko are now joint leaders with ten points; tied with Aduana Stars.

 

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations