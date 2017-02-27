Goalie Felix Annan dedicates derby win at AshGold to Asante Kotoko fans

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has dedicated Monday's 1-0 win over AshantiGold in a delayed Ghana Premier League match to the club's fans.

Annan was between the sticks for the Porcupine Warriors who pulled the victory rag from under the feet of their regional rivals.

Striker Yakubu Mohammed scored the only goal of the match at the Len Clay.

Kotoko are now joint leaders with ten points; tied with Aduana Stars.

It's Always Joy When You Win Derby Games Coz It's For The Funs!Great Character And Thank God For A Wonderful Away Win In The Ashanti Derby💪👌 pic.twitter.com/fEMIPvIRJe — Felix Annan (@van_felix21) February 27, 2017

