Goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey won't require surgery on back injury

Norway-based goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey will not require surgery on a back injury which has sidelined him for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Local media reports claimed the Rosenborg player would have to go under the knife to correct the setback.

But GHANASoccernet.com can confirm that he will be fine after a few weeks.

Kwarasey was named in the provisional 26-man squad but withdrew on health grounds.

He has since been replaced by newly-signed Enyimba FC Fatau Dauda.

