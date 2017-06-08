Goalkeeper Daniel Agyei's penalty miss costs Simba's exit from Sportpesa Cup

Ghanaian goalkeeper Daniel Agyei's Simba SC have been eliminated from the ongoing SportPesa Super Cup following a 5-4 post match penalty loss to Nakuru All Stars at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The regulation time had ended in a barren draw. Simba's goalkeeper Daniel Agyei missed his shot for the home based club as his bullet went over the cross bar to the advantage of the visitors.

Congolese defender Janvier Basala Bokungu, Mwinyi Kazimoto, Hafidh Mussa and Fiston Munezero netted Simba's penalties. Nakuru All Stars penalties were netted by Baraka Nturukundo, Aman Kyata, Maina Kangethe, Amakanji Ekmba and Kamau Nganga.

Simba dictated well the first half, a situation that made Nakuru All Stars to do much defending at the same time inviting their enemies into their danger zone.

The best chance for Msimbazi club came in 21st minute, when Pastory Athanas missed a one on one opportunity with the visitors' custodian Martin Lule, forcing the ball out of play.

The Kenyans on the other hand were lethal on attack as they caused panic to Simba's defence whenever they crossed the centre line and used much their wings to penetrate through the Reds.

