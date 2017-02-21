Goalkeeper Ernest Sowah yearns to win titles with Kotoko this season

Goalkeeper Ernest Sowah cannot wait to win his first major silverware with Asante Kotoko.

The former Ghana international has been with the club for two seasons after his free transfer move.

Sowah feels it is high time they won titles for the fans after a calamitous campaign last season.

''I have not won any major trophy with the club since I came, I want to win titles with Kotoko,'' he told media men.

''This season I think we must win the League title, that is the only thing the fans are expecting from us.

''Last season was disappointing but we have to win the trophy this season and we must work really hard for that.''

